A warm weekend with lots of sunshine

7-Day Forecast

The high temperature in Palm Springs Friday reached 81°. Temperatures will continue to track in the lower 80s through the rest of the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure aloft and weak offshore winds will contribute to warm and dry conditions across Southern California. Temperatures will trend nearly 10° above average. The average high temperature for Palm Springs this time of year is 71°.

By Sunday, onshore winds will begin and bring some cooling to the coast. More cooling and cloud cover will hit the desert by Monday and Tuesday.

There is no rain in the forecast through the next 7 days.