Temperatures near 10° above average through mid-week

A warming trend has begun for the Coachella Valley and will last through the middle of the week.

A ridge of high pressure building Monday and sticking around through Wednesday will bring temperatures into the 80s. The average high temperature for this time of year is 74°. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be near 10° above average. Warm and dry weather will carry us through the rest of the week.

Breezy onshore winds will return Tuesday night Wednesday with temperatures returning closer to average by Thursday. By Wednesday night a moderate Santa Ana wind event is expected. as a storm system passes to the east. Winds will mostly be gusty through typical wind prone location, like through the San Gorgonio Pass.

By the weekend, we are adding in a few more clouds and some cooler temperatures.

Keep a lookout for the full moon for the month of February. The Snow Moon occurs on February 27th at 12:17 a.m. (Saturday morning)

Monday night, we are looking up at a Waxing Gibbous where the moon is about 79.1% full.

