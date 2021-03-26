A mild Friday with warming temperatures for the weekend

7-Day Forecast

A Wind Advisory expired at 3 a.m. but winds will still be breezy Friday. A trough of low pressure will push east by the weekend. Friday morning, some showers will occur closer to the coast and dissipate by the late morning.

Temperatures will remain below average Friday. The average high temperature this time of year is 81°. By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build and temperatures will warm significantly. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, high 80s Sunday, and reach near 90° by Monday.

Sunny skies will prevail through the weekend.

