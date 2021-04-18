Warmer and drier with Santa Ana winds

7-Day Forecast

A ridge of high pressure expands to the north and a trough of low pressure continues to push east. This flow, increases northeasterly winds. Santa Ana winds return to Southern California Sunday.

Strongest winds will be through the Inland Empire, San Bernardino county mountains, Santa Ana mountains, and inland Orange County. These are locations where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday. Winds will be northeasterly 30-40 mph with gusts reaching to 55 mph.

The Coachella Valley is not under this Wind Advisory but we will still see breezy winds with gusts in the 30s being possible. Humidity will also be dropping very low. Single digit humidity for many looking ahead to the afternoon. This creates elevated fire danger for a few hours in the afternoon when humidity is low and winds are strongest.

Temperatures will keep warming up through Monday. The average in Palm Springs this time of year is 85° and highs Monday will hit the upper 90s.

A trough of low pressure from the north will push south Tuesday. This will bring back breezy westerly winds for the mountains and desert. This trough also brings the potential for rain for areas west of the mountains Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Have you downloaded the KESQ First Alert app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!