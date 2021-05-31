A warmer than normal Memorial Day with additional warming through the week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 102° Sunday. For Memorial Day, temperatures will remain above the average of 99°.

A ridge of high pressure will be building over Northern California. A developing area of low pressure is setting up over Baja California. This set up will create an easterly flow aloft. This easterly flow will allow for some periods of high clouds and warmer temperatures. Highs on the valley floor will be warmest Wednesday.

A warmer than normal Memorial Day with more warming, near 110°, for Wednesday.

Due to the heat, South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozona Advisory. The heat can enhance ozone formation rates. Winds are also forecast to be lighter which may cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution mainly in the afternoon hours. This advisory is in effect through Friday.

