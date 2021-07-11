The excessive heat is sticking around for a couple more days

7-Day Forecast

Records were broken Saturday. Palm Springs broke both the record high temperature and the highest minimum temperature! The new record high for July 10th is 120°. The heat sticks around for the remainder of the weekend.

High pressure lingers over California and Nevada, keeping the heat in place. The record for Palm Springs on Sunday is 121° from 1958. We are not expecting this record to be broken but it is still going to be very hot.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8:00 p.m. Monday. This includes the Coachella Valley and areas of the high desert. Temperatures could reach up to 119° within this time frame. A Heat Advisory will also continue through 8:00 p.m. Monday. Temperatures for the Inland Empire, Riverside county mountains, and San Bernardino county mountains under an elevation of 6,000 ft. could see temperatures up to 103°.

There will be some relief by the early part of the week. One thing we are looking out for, for the mountains, is the chance for isolated thunderstorms. Dry lighting and gusty winds are being watched for Monday and Tuesday. The amount of available moisture will be lower but the chance for dry lightning continues.



