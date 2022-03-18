Skip to Content
Winds return to the weekend forecast

Today will be sunny and mild with light breezes, but that changes quickly heading into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure will hold strong today then weaken as we move into tomorrow.

A storm system moving in from the Northwest will bring partly cloudy skies and gusty winds into play late Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday night coastal areas and our local mountains will see a chance of some light showers moving through, especially to our South in San Diego county.

Winds will reach 20-25mph and remain gusty through Sunday afternoon, with cooler daytime highs as well on Sunday.

Springs arrives at 8:33 a.m. Sunday, and by next week, Spring will bring highs in the 90s!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

