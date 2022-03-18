Winds return to the weekend forecast

Today will be sunny and mild with light breezes, but that changes quickly heading into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure will hold strong today then weaken as we move into tomorrow.

A storm system moving in from the Northwest will bring partly cloudy skies and gusty winds into play late Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday night coastal areas and our local mountains will see a chance of some light showers moving through, especially to our South in San Diego county.

Winds will reach 20-25mph and remain gusty through Sunday afternoon, with cooler daytime highs as well on Sunday.

Springs arrives at 8:33 a.m. Sunday, and by next week, Spring will bring highs in the 90s!