Warming trend starts today and lasts all week

Highs Sunday only topped out at 81, but we're going to be significantly warmer today as we climb into the 90s.

It will also be a bit breezy with gusty NW to Westerly winds continue today, tapering off tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory as well as a High Wind Warning are in effect for areas well West of the Valley.

We'll likely se gusts to 25mph late this afternoon.

Warm high pressure expands as we move through the week, so temps will continue to rise.

By the end of the week, we could breach the 100 degree mark for the first time this year.

Stay hydrated and limit your exposure during the heat of the afteroon.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

