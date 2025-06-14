Father’s Day will be a hot one! Above-average heat continues this weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Our early taste of summer is continuing this weekend! Thus far, highs across the valley have been close to 110°, which is about 5° above average. Temperatures are expected to ramp up on Sunday for Father's Day.

Despite some upper level clouds that have begun to move in this afternoon, conditions are predominantly dry on the valley floor. You can see some of those high clouds on our water vapor imagery, but also all of that orange: the dry air in our region.

Dew points tomorrow afternoon will be quite low; this decrease in moisture should enable our temperatures to climb well above average tomorrow.

If you've got plans to celebrate dad tomorrow, try to do it earlier to beat the heat! Expect triple digits by 10 o'clock all on the way to a daytime high in the ballpark of 114-115 degrees later in the afternoon.

Highs are expected near or above 110° even after the peak heat passes on Father's Day. We see some minor fluctuation day-to-day, but those temperatures are still 7-10° above average through the week. Some cooling is possible into next weekend, with temperatures returning closer to normal by Saturday. We'll see if this cooling holds, or if the temperatures continue to soar as we get closer to the weekend!

