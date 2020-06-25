Heat and Smoke to wrap up the Week

Weather Alerts

A Smoke Advisory was issued yesterday for the Valley by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) which will last at least this afternoon as a mulch fire near Thermal continues to funnel smoke into the Valley.

High pressure over head keeps highs above average, closing in on 110 again today as it circulates both heat and a bit of humidity into the region.

Air Quality is holding in the "Moderate" range, but could slip into "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" later this afternoon.

Expect highs to drop off nicely heading into the weekend, and for early next week, we're looking at highs in the upper-nineties for a change!