Significant Heat Headed our Way

Weather Alerts

Highs are headed back above 115 degrees, prompting an Excessive Heat Watch for later this week, which will become an Excessive Heat Warning.

High pressure once again building in (a typical summertime patter for the Valley) will result in dangerous heat from Thursday through Sunday.

Expect the heat to peak on Saturday, just below the hottest numbers of the year that we've seen.

Elsewhere, the active tropical season affect the US with Hurricane Douglas threatening the Hawaiian Islands (but skirting by just to the North) and Hannah moving into Texas over the weekend.