Hurricanes and Heat Dominate the Forecast

Weather Alerts

We broke records again yesterday as highs soared to 118 at PSP and 117 at TRM!

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 this evening. The orange Heat Advisory is in effect until tomorrow.

On the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Laura rushed ashore as a Category 4 storm, bringing destruction in the form of 150 mph winds, a giant storm surge, and pounding rains. The storm is dropping in strength as it tracks towards Little Rock, Arkansas later this evening.

After recording breaking highs yesterday, we'll still be in one-teens, but dew points continue to drop and cooler weather is on the way.

Expect highs to be near seasonal norms as we move into the weekend and next week!