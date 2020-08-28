Excessive Heat Warning Continues Today

Weather Alerts

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through this evening at 8 as highs once again head towards 115 degrees.

Strong high pressure remains over the Desert Southwest, but will slowly retreat this weekend, resulting in cooler weather by Sunday and next week.

Fairly dry air remains in place, but we will see dew points bump up a little into the weekend.

Next week, expect highs near our seasonal average of 105 for a few days before warming up by Thursday.