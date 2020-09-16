Skip to Content
Smoke Incursion Worsens Air Quality Today

The Smoke Advisory remains in place today as Air Quality deteriorates.

Air Quality overnight and into the morning remains in the "Unhealthy" range, meaning folks should do their best to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

Here are some other tips to keep you safe during this period of poor Air Quality:

Highs this afternoon will rival those of yesterday, so we're closing in on 110 again.

Into the weekend, temperatures begin a nice cooling trend that will last through most of next week.

