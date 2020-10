Weather Alerts

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue for parts of Socal, but not for the Valley.

Highs will high 110 today, adding to the impressive and unfortunate string of triple digit and 110-plus days we've recorded this year so far.

Expect the temps this afternoon to be similar to those of yesterday, but slightly lower than 113.

The weekend will see highs drop a bit, with lower numbers for next week.