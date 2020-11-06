Winter Storm Heads Towards SoCal

Weather Alerts

A significant series of storms is headed South from the Gulf of Alaska, paving the way for rain, gusty winds, and highs in the sixties, plus snow on our local peaks. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at Noon, lasting through 10pm Sunday, and a Winter Weather Advisory will be posted for our local mountains this weekend above 5,000 feet.

The storms are likely to bring more than an inch of rain to coastal regions and Western facing slopes of the mountains, with lighter rainfall totals below 0.25" for here on the Valley floor.

Snow will be an issue above 5,000 feet, with heaviest snow at the 8,000 foot level, but resort areas will see some snow accumulation.

Gusty winds will plague the Valley through the weekend, with isolated gusts nearing 50mph.

Highs will be well below seasonal averages, let alone the record levels we've seen the last few days. Temps will drop into the sixties for the weekend.