A Warmer Weekend Awaits Us

Weather Alerts

We'll see breezy but warmer conditions today and through the weekend as daytime highs increase. We are adjacent to a Wind Advisory, but not included in that advisory, so winds will not be a huge problem.

The winds are a result of a significant storm system in the Pacific Northwest, which will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to areas from Northern California all the way to Seattle and over towards Salt Lake City.

Our wind are likely to gust close to 30-35mph in the pass and North of the I-10, but here on the valley floor expect breezes to 15mph.

Highs continue to warm up through the weekend into next week, getting close to 90 by Wednesday before cooling down again.