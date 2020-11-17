Skip to Content
Continued Warmer than Normal–for Now

Highs will be once again above normal today (we topped out at 89 yesterday). Today, likely close to that number.

However, a front moving in will swing through and bring some breezy conditions and cooler temps for later in the week.

Winds could reach up to 30mph in the pass and North of the Freeway, but in the 10-15mph hour range on the Valley floor.

Highs will drop off to near seasonal levels moving into the weekend, and then even cooler by Thanksgiving.

