Mild Today, but Cooler by Thursday

Weather Alerts

Cooler air slowly dropping in from the North, but remains just out of the area for today, allowing temps to warm again today.

With the cold air mass bottled up to the North, highs today will again reach the upper-seventies, threatening the 80 degree mark.

Tomorrow, we'll start to see an influx of cooler conditions, with the coldest air arriving for Thursday.

Off-shore winds will continue. A Fire Weather Watch is in place to our West, but will likely become a Red Flag Warning as dew points dry out under withering Santa Ana Winds.

Highs drop appreciably into Thursday and Friday before recovering in the mid-seventies for the weekend.