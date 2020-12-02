Red Flag and High Wind Warnings Coming

Weather Alerts

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect this evening because of Santa Ana Winds rolling in and drying dew points out to critically low levels. Fire danger will be on the increase through the weekend. The Warning does not include the entire Valley, but areas in DHS and Sky Valley are included.

Along with the Red Flag Warning, a High Wind Warning goes into effect later tonight in the same areas, so winds will be gusty the wind zone North of the 10 Freeway. Winds may gust to 45mph in nearby locations, but mountain passes to our West could see winds to 70mph.

All of this takes place as an area of low pressure drops in to the Intermountain West, bringing some cooler conditions to all of the Western US.

The impact for us: highs in the mid-seventies today, and lower seventies Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows deep into the forties.