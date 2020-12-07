Cloudy but Fire Danger on the Increase

Weather Alerts

A cut-off low pressure system lingers over SoCal bringing cloud cover and holding temps to the lower seventies today and into tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies will stick around until the low finally drifts farther South.

Despite that, a Red Flag Warning has reappeared, with strong off-shore winds developing that will push dew points lower, and increase fire danger to critical levels through tomorrow.

Underneath that Red Flag Warning is also a High Wind Warning through the same period, with potentially stronger wins than we saw last week. The bulk of the Coachella Valley is not included, but DHS, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms are within the boundaries of both warnings.

The off-shore winds will continue into tomorrow, before easing by the end of the week.

Highs will be in the mid-seventies today, but warmer through midweek. By the weekend we're back into the lower seventies, which is closer to seasonal normal numbers.