Fewer Clouds and a bit Warmer

Weather Alerts

Skies will remain partly cloudy today and an area of low pressure spins just off the Nortern Baja Coast. This will provide some cloud cover throughout today.

Underneath that circulation, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. today as fire danger remains critically high.

The area is also under a High Wind Warning, which is set to expire at Noon.

Today and tomorrow, highs will range in the upper seventies, but by Thursday, cooler air flows in from Northern California, providing us with lower daytime highs.

The 7-Day Extended Forecast has highs near seasonal levels through the end of the week.