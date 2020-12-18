Skip to Content
A Warming Trend on the Way

High pressure moves in as we hit the final weekend of fall. So expect breezy conditions and highs warming up a bit.

Because the anticipated off-shore winds, a Wind Advisory is up for portion of the Southland around Los Angeles, but it does not impact the Coachella Valley.

Highs today will warmer today than yesterday's 65 degree reading.

Into next week, our highs warm up close to 80 as we kick off Winter officially on Monday; the Solstice occurs at 2:02 a.m. Monday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

