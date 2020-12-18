A Warming Trend on the Way

Weather Alerts

High pressure moves in as we hit the final weekend of fall. So expect breezy conditions and highs warming up a bit.

Because the anticipated off-shore winds, a Wind Advisory is up for portion of the Southland around Los Angeles, but it does not impact the Coachella Valley.

Highs today will warmer today than yesterday's 65 degree reading.

Into next week, our highs warm up close to 80 as we kick off Winter officially on Monday; the Solstice occurs at 2:02 a.m. Monday.