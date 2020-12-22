Sunny Christmas but Showers Possible by Next Week

Weather Alerts

Skies cleared out in the early morning hours as a front began slipping through SoCal. That front enhanced winds with Wind Advisories up in areas surrounding (but not including) the Coachella Valley.

Winds North of the 10 Freeway could reach 30mph but the stronger gusts will be in high desert locations from Twentynine Palms to Las Vegas.

Cooler air will drop into the area as we move through Wednesday into Christmas Eve, with highs in the sixties for Thursday, rebounding into the seventies on Christmas Day.