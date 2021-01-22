A Series of Winter Storms Takes Aim at SoCal

Weather Alerts

Today we start off with sunny skies that will give way to clouds by this evening as a storm approaches. The low pressure center brings rain and snow, along with sharply cooler temps into play through most of next week.

Because of that, Winter Weather Advisories as well as Wind Advisories are posted for the region. Snow is expected about 4,000 feet overnight as the cold air moves in. Light precip totals expected for the Valley tomorrow.

The first storm will be firmly in place Saturday across SoCal.

Rainfall totals will be very modest, but snowfall is likely to be significant above that 4,000 foot mark, with more snow expected with the next storm arriving on Monday.

Highs will drop into the lower sixties over the weekend, and even cooler weather arrives with storm #2 on Monday. The third storm in will reinforce the cooling trend through the end of next week.