Cold, windy, and wet Monday as the second of three storms moves through the desert

Rain showers started early this morning and will continue sporadically through the early afternoon. So far, West Valley locations have received about a quarter inch of rain.

The bulk of the rainfall has moved through but the airmass over Southern California remains very unstable, so there are still shower possibilities through the day. Even a few strokes of lightning have appeared as the front moves through. Winter Storm Warnings cover the mountains, with Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings surrounding the Valley. We are not included in those but we will still see wind gusts to 30mph this afternoon.

The front is the second of three storms moving through the Southland. The first arrive Saturday, followed by today's storm. And another is slated to hit SoCal late Thursday.

Highs will be well below normal this week, only in the mid-fifties today, and only modestly higher tomorrow and Wednesday.

Light rain continues in parts of the Valley with hail reported in Palm Springs and Cathedral City as this unstable airmass continues to move across the region. We're tracking all the changes on News Channel 3, follow us here:https://t.co/wEs8fJ4JMW pic.twitter.com/AydUggYvfn — Patrick Evans (@KESQPatrick) January 25, 2021

