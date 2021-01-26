Chilly Conditions remain after the Storm

Weather Alerts

A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM as chilly conditions linger behind the storm of yesterday.

Morning lows were deep in to the thirties this morning, with East Valley lows hovering near freezing!

The system dropped significant rain across the Valley, bringing our rainfall since January 1 to 0.42", a half-inch below normal.

The cold air sticks around today and tomorrow, holding temps about 10-12 degrees below our seasonal average for the date!

Another storm system is on the way, which will add to our rainfall totals with significant rain possible.

Rainfall could reach 0.50" in parts of the Valley, and some models indicate even more, potentially.

Highs will remain cooler than normal all week long, with rain develop late Thursday, lasting over night and into Friday.

