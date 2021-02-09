Partly Cloudy Skies take over the Forecast

Weather Alerts

Clouds began moving in overnight as a storm system spins off the West Coast.

As the front approaches, winds will be enhanced in areas to our Northwest (and we'll see breezier conditions) but the Wind Advisory in place doesn't impact the Valley.

Clouds overnight helped keep temps a little milder this morning, elevating morning lows compared to yesterday.

Periods of overcast will last throughout the day, and clouds will start to thin-out later this evening.

Highs will be modestly impacted, after hitting 76 yesterday, we're likely to hang in the lower seventies today.

Milder weather is on the way for the rest of the week. Late Friday another storm approaches, and may offer a chance of light showers for areas West of the Coachella Valley. Unlikely that the Valley itself will see any precipitation out of that system.

