A Mild Day Ahead but Winds on the Way

Weather Alerts

Highs today are again on the way towards the 80 degree mark, following yesterday's high of 81.

High pressure is in control today, but by late tonight, a storm drops in from Northern California. That will enhance winds, bring partly cloudy skies, and drop temps into the lower seventies for the weekend.

That storm will also bring a slight chance of showers to our west, and snow in our mountain communities tomorrow.

Winds will be worse in the early morning hours of Friday, and while we'll remain breezy we are not looking at Wind Event for the weekend.

For Valentine's Day and Presidents Day Weekend, highs will be slightly above average, with partly cloudy skies.

