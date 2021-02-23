Another February Day in the 80s

Weather Alerts

Sunshine and highs well above normal are features of today's forecast, as high again soar into the 80s.

A weak trough up North will drop into the Great Basin tomorrow afternoon, giving us some breezy conditions but making it quite windy in areas of Northern California and parts of Nevada.

Wind Advisories for areas North of Las Vegas are in place through Thursday.

Cooler air will filter in behind that system so by Thursday, our highs return to seasonal norms.

We'll remain in the 70s through the weekend and into next week.

Remain "in the know, on the go" by downloading the KEQ First Alert Weather app here!