Gusty Winds Expected Overnight

Weather Alerts

Sunny and pleasant to start the day, but things begin to change tonight. A quick moving system will bring gusty winds overnight and into tomorrow.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 10 p.m., lasting until Noon tomorrow for areas West of the Coachella Valley. And a Wind Advisory covers areas to our North and East, including Blythe and the Eastern third of Riverside county.

Despite not being included in either of those weather alerts, we will see winds of 25-35mph overnight and tomorrow morning.

Warmer than normal conditions continue today, with highs in the lower 80s. We topped out at 86 yesterday, today closer to 83.

In the weekend, highs will be in the 70s for the most part, but we might hit 80 on Friday. Saturday, some winds return to cool things off a bit on Sunday.

Download the KESQ First Alert Weather app so you'll always be up to date with the latest conditions and forecast from the Valley's most reliable and experienced weather team.