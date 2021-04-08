Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 8:22 am

Wind Advisory Continued through Tonight

The winds of yesterday were certainly gusty but less so than earlier in the week, with winds maxing out in the mid 30mph range on the Valley floor.

The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Advisory until midnight tonight in anticipation of gusty afternoon and evening winds again today.

Winds peaked yesterday in the evening hours, and looking ahead, today that pattern is likely to repeat.

After hitting 97 yesterday, we expect a modest decrease in temps today, into the mid 90s which will last through the entire weekend.

We see a slight cooling trend starting Monday and lasting through the middle of next week.

Download the First Alert Weather app to ensure you stay up to date with the latest from the First Alert Weather Team from KESQ.

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content