Wind Advisory Continued through Tonight

Weather Alerts

The winds of yesterday were certainly gusty but less so than earlier in the week, with winds maxing out in the mid 30mph range on the Valley floor.

The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Advisory until midnight tonight in anticipation of gusty afternoon and evening winds again today.

Winds peaked yesterday in the evening hours, and looking ahead, today that pattern is likely to repeat.

After hitting 97 yesterday, we expect a modest decrease in temps today, into the mid 90s which will last through the entire weekend.

We see a slight cooling trend starting Monday and lasting through the middle of next week.

