Heat AND humidity make for an uncomfortable day ahead

Dew points continue to rise as we move through the morning, so the heat will feel worse today.

Dew points will remain in the 50s and 60s through tomorrow afternoon, evaporative coolers won't be the solution for cooling today or tomorrow, so if necessary, head to your local cooling center.

A ridge of high pressure is transporting moisture from Southern Arizona and Mexico into SoCal for the next 36-48 before northwesterly winds start to dry us out a bit.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect this weekend for the Valley, so even if the moisture moves out, it will still be dangerously hot, take the usual precautions, stay hydrated, and put off outdoor activities until midweek next week when things are a bit cooler.

Highs will be a bit below yesterday's 113, but only because of added water vapor in the lower levels of the atmosphere. High climb to 117 or so for the weekend. Be prepared for the extreme heat!

It's hard to beat the heat, but it is National Freezer Pop Day, so grab one and cool off!