More heat, less humidity

Weather Alerts

The heat is increasing but at least the humidity will slowly dry out over the next 24 hours. Late this evening dew points should start to feel better.

The ridge of high pressure is still pulling in moisture from southeast of the Valley, so it will still feel pretty oppressive today.

Highs will range into the extremes this weekend, so an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place from 9 a.m. tomorrow through 8 p.m. Monday, extended through Monday due to highs remaining at or above 115.

The next seven days do see some modest cooling back down toward seasonal levels.