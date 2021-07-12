More humidity to start the week

Weather Alerts

Humidity levels and dew points are on the rise this morning as we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through this evening.

The dew points are predominantly in the 70s this morning, and will remain in the 50s and 60s through the day, prompting the possibility of scattered showers today in the mountains and high desert.

The ridge of high pressure overhead is still transporting moisture into the region and will do so through tomorrow.

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy skies as a result.

Highs this week will be lower than last week, and we should dry out a bit by midweek, making things feel better despite highs near 110.