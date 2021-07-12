Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 9:19 AM

More humidity to start the week

Humidity levels and dew points are on the rise this morning as we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through this evening.

The dew points are predominantly in the 70s this morning, and will remain in the 50s and 60s through the day, prompting the possibility of scattered showers today in the mountains and high desert.

The ridge of high pressure overhead is still transporting moisture into the region and will do so through tomorrow.

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy skies as a result.

Highs this week will be lower than last week, and we should dry out a bit by midweek, making things feel better despite highs near 110.

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / Heat Alert / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content