Humidity continues, drying expected tomorrow

Weather Alerts

The humidity remains thick, and there are some mountain thunderstorms in San Bernardino county. The dew points remain quite high through early tomorrow before the drying begins.

The source of the moisture is a ridge of high pressure pulling in monsoonal flow from the south and east.

A major driving force of the drying to come will be gusty winds moving mainly Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Temperatures look very consistent through the weekend, running between 108 and 110, close to our seasonal averages, and with drier air in place, things will feel more comfortable by week's end.