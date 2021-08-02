Humidity retreats as heat returns

Weather Alerts

A Heat Advisory will cover the Inland Empire and local mountain communities today through Wednesday, and an Excessive Heat Watch is slated for Tuesday-Wednesday here in the valley and elsewhere around SoCal.

The Monsoonal Moisture has retreated off to the East, so we expect drier conditions this week.

Dew points are lower across the board, so despite the heat, it will feel more comfortable than last week.

Given the hotter than normal conditions, all the usual heat precautions will be very important through the week.

The next few days see highs well above normal until we get to next weekend.