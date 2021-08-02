Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 8:42 AM

Humidity retreats as heat returns

A Heat Advisory will cover the Inland Empire and local mountain communities today through Wednesday, and an Excessive Heat Watch is slated for Tuesday-Wednesday here in the valley and elsewhere around SoCal.

The Monsoonal Moisture has retreated off to the East, so we expect drier conditions this week.

Dew points are lower across the board, so despite the heat, it will feel more comfortable than last week.

Given the hotter than normal conditions, all the usual heat precautions will be very important through the week.

The next few days see highs well above normal until we get to next weekend.

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / Heat Alert / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Local News / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content