Excessive Heat Warning begins as we threaten records

Weather Alerts

Highs will climb close to 118 today, which is the current record in Palm Springs. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Thursday as the heat settles in.

A broad ridge of high pressure will keep the heat on through the end of the week, with highs well into the one-teens through the period,

Remember if it's that hot, the pavement is way too hot to walk your dog unless you do so early in the morning or stick to only grassy areas.

One break we do get it the humidity, which is far lower than last week, so the dew points will allow you to run your evaporative coolers in this intense heat.

By Friday we start to see some relief as temps cool towards our seasonal norms near 109.