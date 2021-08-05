The heat goes on

Weather Alerts

After two days of record setting heat, we are moving towards modestly cooler weather. Yesterday set impressive records across the Valley for daytime highs.

Highs today should be slightly below record levels (Record at PSP: 121) but we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through this evening, so stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

The ridge of high pressure creating this heatwave is gradually subsiding, so we should see cooler numbers by tomorrow and substantially cooler highs by the weekend.

Through the weekend and into next week, we're expecting highs near our seasonal norms, so it should be a lot more comfortable out there!

Download the KESQ First Alert Weather App and stay up to date 24/7 with the First Alert Weather Team!