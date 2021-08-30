Flash Flood Watch goes into effect tomorrow

Weather Alerts

Storms are possible this afternoon, but more likely (and potentially more rainfall resulting from them) tomorrow as a weak system passes through SoCal. The Flash Flood Watch for the Coachella Valley will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tusday.

After lunchtime today, the chance of storms for the Coachella Valley hovers near 30% this afternoon and evening.

The humidity values rise tomorrow, and with that, the possible increase in storms and how much rain they may drop. Remnants of Nora are sliding up from Western Mexico, and some of that moisture may enhance storms, but most of the moisture will remain to the East of the valley.

Highs drop significantly after the trough of low pressure passes, so the end of the week will be cooler and DRIER, too!