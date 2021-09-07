Humidity “sticking” around this week

Weather Alerts

Highs were only 104 yesterday, but the the humidity made it feel hotter than that on the Valley flood. Today we'll experience similar conditions with dew points well into the 50s and 60s.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended into tomorrow for the High Desert communities, and the Inland Empire remains under a Heat Advisory through Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure continues to bring in moisture from the Southeast, and also is trapping some pollutants at the service, putting our AQI into the "Moderate" range in most of the Valley today.

Futurecast models indicate the chance of spotty thunderstorms by Thursday developing mainly in the High Desert and the mountains.

Highs will remain slightly above our seasonal averages through the week and into the weekend.