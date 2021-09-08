Humidity on the rise

Weather Alerts

Dew points went soaring this morning, climbing into the 60s and 70s to start the day as monsoonal moisture continues it's march into the Valley.

The Water Vapor imagery tells the story, dry air retreating as moisture from the Southeast works it's way up from Northern Baja.

In addition to the humidity, heat remains an issue with a Flex Alert issued by California ISO due to high temps and energy consumption concerns this afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect along with Heat Advisories around California including the Inland Empire.

The ridge of high pressure funneling humidity into the Valley will persist into the weekend, but we should dry out slightly by Saturday.

With that ridge in place, thunderstorms are possible in the high desert and mountains, particularly tomorrow.

Highs will remain above average through the weekend and into next week...