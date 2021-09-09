Skip to Content
A chance of thunderstorms today

Dew points are again quite high today as we anticipate the chance of storms around the region, including here in the Valley.

The chance of storms is 20% for the Valley, but higher in the mountains and higher elevations, so we will keep an eye on the Doppler Radar today!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until tomorrow evening for the Inland Empire, along with an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of the high desert and Eastern Riverside County through this evening.

The atmosphere dries out just a little bit into the weekend, with drier conditions into next week. Highs remain above average (104) through the period.

