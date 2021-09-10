Slight chance of thunderstorms today

Weather Alerts

Dew points are still fairly high, so there's a slight chance of storms later this afternoon.

Storms are more likely to develop in our local mountains and also likely to be smaller in scope and less severe than the storms of yesterday afternoon which turned severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

Through the weekend, highs will remain above average, and the Inland Empire Heat Advisory has been extended through Sunday, and the Excessive Heat Warning will last for areas around California, Nevada and Arizona through Monday evening.

Daytime highs in the Coachella Valley will be above average through the weekend, but will not rise to advisory levels. We should continue to dry out this weekend and next week, and see some cooler temperatures into next week as well.