Drier and cooler into next week

The drying trend has already started and it will be followed by cooler conditions into next week! A dry air mass settling into place over SoCal made things more bearable today despite a high of 108.

Dew points will also continue to decline as we move into the next few days.

Highs remain above average, so the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are still in place.

By Tuesday, we'll see a bit of a difference in those daytime highs, and by the end of the week, we'll be flirting with the 90s for highs!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

