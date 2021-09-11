Drier and cooler into next week

Weather Alerts

The drying trend has already started and it will be followed by cooler conditions into next week! A dry air mass settling into place over SoCal made things more bearable today despite a high of 108.

Dew points will also continue to decline as we move into the next few days.

Highs remain above average, so the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are still in place.

By Tuesday, we'll see a bit of a difference in those daytime highs, and by the end of the week, we'll be flirting with the 90s for highs!