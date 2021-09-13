Skip to Content
Hot weather lingers into the work week

Yesterday we hit 113 at PSP and 110 at TRM for highs, and today will be modestly cooler, with a stronger cooling trend kicking in later this week. Dew points have dropped, so it will feel drier through the week, increasing fire danger in Socal.

Expect gusty NW winds this afternoon and evening, which will further dry us out and also bring some cooler temps into play. Expect winds in the 15-25mph range late today.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for areas South and East of the Valley through 8 o'clock this evening, with highs here in the Valley still about 5 degrees above average.

Into the week, highs drop nicely toward more autumnal numbers!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

