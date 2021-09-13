Hot weather lingers into the work week

Weather Alerts

Yesterday we hit 113 at PSP and 110 at TRM for highs, and today will be modestly cooler, with a stronger cooling trend kicking in later this week. Dew points have dropped, so it will feel drier through the week, increasing fire danger in Socal.

Expect gusty NW winds this afternoon and evening, which will further dry us out and also bring some cooler temps into play. Expect winds in the 15-25mph range late today.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for areas South and East of the Valley through 8 o'clock this evening, with highs here in the Valley still about 5 degrees above average.

Into the week, highs drop nicely toward more autumnal numbers!