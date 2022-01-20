Gusty Santa Ana winds blow in for the weekend

Wind Advisories are up surrounding the Coachella Valley as winds wrap around an area of highs pressure to the North.





Those Advisories all have varying expirations, but will likely occur again Friday into Saturday. Winds through the San Gorgonio Pass will be strongest late morning to early afternoon, then subside a bit tonight. A second round of Santa Anas arrives late Friday into Saturday morning.

Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs are included in the current advisory.

Today winds are likely to peak fairly early in the day.

More significant and stronger winds arrive Friday afternoon and evening, lasting into Saturday.

Temperatures will span the mid-70s for highs and hover near 50 for lows.