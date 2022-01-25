Santa Ana winds blow back into SoCal

A mild and partly cloudy morning will give way to gusty offshore winds later this afternoon, with winds here in the Valley expected to reach 20-30mph.

Because of the potential for significant winds, a Wind Advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. lasting through 10 a.m. tomorrow for the Inland Empire, the San Gorgonio Pass, the San Bernardino Mountains, and other areas of the Southland.

Gusty winds will be widespread, but not as severe as the Santa Ana Wind event of last weekend. The Coachella Valley is not presently included in the Wind Advisory.

High pressure building in and low pressure moving out have created a steep pressure gradient causing those offshore winds to develop.

Highs drop a bit from yesterday's "Warmest in the Nation" 81 degrees, but we remain in the 70s and above average through the weekend an into next week.