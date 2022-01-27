Wind Advisories to go into effect this evening

Gusty Santa Ana Winds will return to the region this evening, lasting through Saturday in parts of the Southland, and that has prompted some advisories and warnings. A Wind Advisory covers areas from DHS all the way to Ventura County, and a High Wind Warning will go into effect tonight and last through Saturday for portions of San Diego County.

You can see on this closer view just which areas of the Coachella Valley are covered by the Advisory:

Winds the Valley are likely to gust to 30mph, but areas North and West of the Valley may see gusts as high as 50mph.

Temperatures will remain moderate through the period, with highs today nearing 73.

Winds will gradually ease through the weekend, and highs will climb to near 80 by Sunday.