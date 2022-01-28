Gusty winds and increasing clouds today

Winds still remain the main focus of the forecast through tonight and into tomorrow for portions of SoCal. Wind Advisories and Warnings remain in effect for areas adjacent to the Valley.

DHS and North Palm Springs remain under that advisory until 10 p.m.

Winds are quite strong through the pass, but have been fairly benign here on the Valley floor. That pattern holds through the afternoon.

Relatively mild conditions prevail today, with highs near seasonal norms (71).

In the weekend, we'll see partly cloudy skies and slight warmer conditions, particularly Sunday and Monday before cooling down again next week.